New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now, and we are delighted to welcome rock'n'roll titans AC/DC to the cover.

We join the legendary Angus Young and Brian Johnson, alongside Sony execs including Columbia's UK president Ferdy Unger-Hamilton and US EVP/general manager Jenifer Mallory, on turning tragedy into triumph with the band's blockbuster new album Power Up.

In a huge exclusive, former BBC Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper gives his first interview in his new role at Bauer and reveals his mission to reinvent commercial radio and help the music industry reach new audiences.

Plus, we unveil the second part of our expanded Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour, featuring the remaining 12 names from this year's class. In addition, we feature shout-outs from Music Week readers to a host of other female executives in recognition of their achievements and efforts over the past 12 incredibly challenging months.

In this week's Big Story, Music Week runs the rule over exclusive data from UK Music’s biannual diversity report with the help of the body's Diversity Taskforce chair Ammo Talwar ahead of the release of the full study later this week.

Also in the news pages, BMG COO Ben Katovsky explains why the label’s axing of ‘controlled composition’ clauses is just the start of its programme of artist contract reform, while we check in with Dirty Hit founder Jamie Oborne after the Top 10 album chart debut of the label’s streaming star Beabadoobee.

Iconic singer-songwriter Elvis Costello rolls back the years in The Aftershow and Sandy B takes us back to the 1990s for the making of her club classic Make The World Go Round in Hitmakers.

Artist manager Sof Petrides of Drop The Ego is our latest Rising Star, pop purveyor Josie Man is showcased in On The Radar and Prep frontman Tom Havelock takes the floor in Tastemakers, while Irish foursome NewDad occupy the Making Waves slot.

Sync Story, meanwhile, delves into Taiwanese musician Crowd Lu's bespoke song for acclaimed film Your Name Engraved Herein, which celebrates same sex relationships.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

* The issue is available now. To order your print copy of this very special issue, email musicweek@abacusemedia.com. To subscribe to Music Week and never miss a vital music biz story, click here.