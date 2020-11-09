New edition of Music Week out now

Take That legend and pop songwriting genius Gary Barlow stars on the cover of the new issue of Music Week, out now.

Barlow and his team are readying his latest solo album Music Played By Humans, and we bring you full details of their plan to boss the run-up to Christmas. Joined by Universal Music UK chairman & CEO David Joseph, Music Week Award-winning Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer, manager Chris Dempsey and collaborator Beverley Knight, Barlow sits down with Music Week to unwrap one of Q4’s most anticipated presents.

Barlow discusses his story so far, his creative process and, of course, the future of Take That, not to mention the new record, which was recorded with an 80-piece orchestra and features an array of guests including fellow Christmas king Michael Bublé.

Barlow’s team are bullish about the records chances this Q4, despite the renewal of lockdown conditions in the UK. As the industry comes to terms with the latest shutdown, we talk to the key players across retail and live to find out the implications for the music business in this week’s Big Story.

Also in news, we bring you exclusive news of changes at Warner Music UK and at the BRIT Trust.

With the political and social divisions in America in sharper focus than ever, we sit down with rock royalty Jon Bon Jovi to discuss 2020, his most socially-conscious record yet.

Elsewhere, we gather leading execs from the world of artist services for a Special Report on how the sector is coping in 2020. McFly, returning with their first album in 10 years, relive their 2005 smash All About You in Hitmakers, while star songwriter Sarah Hudson delivers her life lessons in The Aftershow.

Rising East London soul singer Olivia Dean is On The Radar, new Warner Records signing Priya Ragu stars in Making Waves and Good Soldier’s Ben Reynard is our latest Rising Star.

Alongside all that, there’s the very latest news, charts and analysis.

*The issue is available now. To order your print copy of this issue, email musicweek@abacusemedia.com. To subscribe to Music Week and never miss a vital music biz story, click here.