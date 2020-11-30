New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now and we are thrilled to welcome music industry pioneer Burna Boy to our cover.

Real name Damini Ogulu, the 29-year-old has made his presence felt around the globe since first breaking onto the scene in his home country of Nigeria. This year's Grammy-nominated Twice As Tall album has provided a soundtrack to the chaos of 2020. We catch up with the star, his manager and mother Bose Ogulu, plus executives Matthew Adesuyan, Alec Boateng and Austin Daboh to discuss the record, his mission for unity, his impact on the UK and much more.

Plus, new BBC Radio 1 head Aled Haydn Jones gives his first major interview since taking over from Ben Cooper in June, and outlines his vision for a station that remains integral to breaking new talent.

Rounding off a bumper features section, Fascination Management founder and pop visionary Peter Loraine - the man who coined the Spice Girls' nicknames - looks back on the first 10 years of his company with the help of some of his superstar clients, including Steps, Goldfrapp and Jessie Ware.

The returning MOBOs are the subject of this week's Big Story. The event's founder and CEO Kanya King discusses the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on YouTube on December 9, following a three-year hiatus.

In addition, Matador Records' president Patrick Amory unveils the indie's DSP plans for its latest trio of key catalogue acquisitions, and Yungblud's manager Tommas Arnby of Locomotion Entertainment chief explains why the Doncaster-born rocker is destined for the very top with his imminent sophomore album Weird!

Producing genius Tony Visconti shares memories of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan - and an unforgettable night out with John Lennon - in The Aftershow, while songwriter SG Lewis reflects on the making of Dua Lipa's euphoric smash Hallucinate in Hitmakers.

Passionate new pop force Lola Lennox is profiled On The Radar, Argentine singer and rapper Nicki Nicole features in Making Waves and journalist Dan Cromb is this week's Tastemaker. Rohani Coombes, junior talent representative at Huxley, is our latest Rising Star.

Last but not least, we take a look at this year's John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas ad, soundtracked by Celeste, in Sync Story.

