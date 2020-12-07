New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now as we welcome the one and only Dolly Parton to our cover.

In our huge cover story, we speak to the country music icon about her new festive album A Holly Dolly Christmas, plus her Netflix film and book, and how she stayed at the top of her game for so long. Joining the superstar is her manager, CTK Management’s Danny Nozell, 12Tone’s legendary founder Doug Morris, plus UTA’s Neil Warnock and AEG Presents’ Steve Homer.

From the challenge of writing Christmas hits to Glastonbury, the power of branding and the importance of artistic control, this is the story of how, over a half a century into her career, Dolly Parton is bigger than she’s ever been.

Plus, we speak to Amanda Holden to find out how she has recently added ‘best-selling artist’ to her already impressive list of career achievements. As her debut LP Songs From My Heart continues to light up Q4, she dissects social media, signing to EMI and her belated entry into the music business.

Also in the issue in a special report, Music Week investigates why the right music lawyer remains the ultimate support act. It turns out that, as music biz has got to grips with the impact of Covid-19 over the last nine months, its legal beagles have been working hard to keep everything on the rails…

The big story this week takes a look at how playlists are propelling Christmas classics back up the charts. With Mariah Carey leading the pack for festive favourites, executives from labels, publishers and DSPs discuss seasonal streaming strategies. Also in news, following the million-selling success of Joel Corry, Perfect Havoc’s co-founders talk playlists, publishing and working with the majors, plus Arctic Monkeys manager Ian McAndrew and Domino’s Laurence Bell give us the inside story of their new alive album and salute the Sheffield stars’ profile on DSPs.

In Aftershow this week, Champion Records MD Mel Medalie reflects on his incredible career so far, including giving Will Smith an early break. Elsewhere, in hitmakers, Nik Kershaw recalls how he wrote Chesney Hawkes’ smash The One And Only. Last but not least, we take a look at the raw pop of rising star Holly Humberstone in On The Radar.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

