New podcast Sounds Like A Plan to shine a light on music industry's environmental efforts

A new podcast highlighting environmental action been taken by the music industry has launched.

Sounds Like A Plan will explore how execs and artists are addressing the issue and will feature interviews with the likes of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn and Dirty Hit's Jamie Oborne in its first series.

The podcast is presented by Fay Milton from the band Savages, who is the co-founder of Music Declares Emergency, and Loud & Quiet's Greg Cochrane.

“The world is aware and anxious about the climate and the ecological destruction that we are experiencing," explained Milton.

"There are so many great initiatives going on throughout music that are bringing positive change in this space. Now it’s time to get the conversation going and get together to tell those in power that we need urgent action. Anything I can do to add my voice to that I will. It’s been so inspiring to connect with our amazing guests and hear about all of the initiatives that are taking place.”

Cochrane added that the podcast would aim not to just focus on artists and will shine a light on behind the scenes efforts to tackle environmental issues.

“The action taking place across the music universe is inspiring, energising and, above all, urgently needed right now," he suggested.

"We know about Billie Eilish and Coldplay, but it’s not just those in front of the microphone creating positive change. Sounds Like A Plan is a place for people throughout the music community to share their passion for climate action and how they’re harnessing the transformative power of music culture.”

The first episode of Sounds Like A Plan is available from all major podcast platforms now.

