New UK country music airplay chart marks genre's mainstream growth

The launch UK country radio airplay chart has been billed as a “pivotal initiative in a move towards more mainstream moments for the genre”.

Milly Olykan, VP of international relations and development at the Country Music Association (CMA), has said that country is increasing its mainstream appeal in Britian, pointing to a 40 growth in consumption over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Hannaby, head of Big Machine UK, has predicted increased recognition and exposure for country acts.

The new chart, which is the first country specific chart in the UK, is a collaborative effort between Radiomonitor and the CMA UK Task Force, with Hannaby leading the project.

It will compile the Top 20 songs each week from an eligible selection of new releases up to three years old, measured by the number of people each play is heard by.

The chart will be announced every Sunday at 5pm GMT, with the first one due this Sunday (March 10) to coincide with the climax of Country To Country festival.

The chart will include data from a range of stations and programmes including Absolute Radio Country, BBC Radio 2 - The Country Show with Bob Harris, CountryLine: The Big 615, Downtown Country Radio and Smooth Country Radio.

This is an incredibly exciting time for country music in the UK Milly Olykan, CMA

Industry professionals can receive the chart information under embargo on Friday by signing up vai Radiomonitor.

Alexandra Hannaby said: "I'm thrilled for the launch of the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart, a significant milestone for Country music in the UK. This achievement is truly a testament to the incredible teamwork and collaboration between industry experts and Radiomonitor. Together, we're paving the way for increased recognition and exposure for country artists in the UK and I’m excited to see its impact unfold.”

Milly Olykan said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for country music in the UK. From the genre experiencing a 40% growth in consumption throughout the last year, to the volume of tickets sold to Country festivals and tours increasing at a record pace, it’s apparent the Country is broadening significantly into the mainstream in the UK. This new radio chart will provide another exposure opportunity to further elevate Country artists and allow for greater engagement with fans. As the premier trade association supporting the growth of the Country Music industry, CMA’s focus in the UK is to continue to identify how we can move towards more mainstream moments for the genre, and this is another pivotal initiative.”

We're paving the way for increased recognition and exposure for country artists in the UK Alexandra Hannaby, Big Machine

Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern and Milly Olykan are interviewed in the latest edition of Music Week.

Subscribers can read the full interview here, including further discussion of rising stars, overcoming the genre’s naysayers in the UK and questions about racism and creating diversity within country music in the US.