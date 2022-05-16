Nine million watch Eurovision Song Contest final

The Eurovision Song Contest has seen a boost in ratings for the BBC One broadcast.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the grand final in Turin on Saturday (May 16), while UK entry Sam Ryder won the jury vote and finished second overall with Space Man.

An average of 8.9 million watched the Eurovision Song Contest, a 55.5% share, according to the BBC. Viewing figures peaked at 10.6m.

The result was well up on the 7.4m who tuned in last year when Manseskin triumphed. The UK failed to get any points at the final in 2021, which led to a concerted effort by Tap Music and the BBC to improve the British impact this year.

It is unclear whether Ukraine will be able to host the contest in 2022. Eurovision broadcaster EBU said there are "unique challenges" in terms of the victors staging Eurovision.