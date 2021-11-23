NME Awards returns in 2022 with performers including Griff, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama

The NME Awards has confirmed that it will return in 2022.

The ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with BandLab as sponsor. Tickets are on sale now.

The first names announced to perform are Griff, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama.

Halsey is confirmed to attend the ceremony to accept the Innovation Award.

A full list of nominations, including the Godlike Genius award, will be announced in the coming months. 2022’s Awards will also see the introduction of award categories specific to NME Asia, following 2020’s Australian categories.

NME have announced that Music Venue Trust will be this year’s official charity partner.

Holly Bishop, chief operating & commercial officer at NME Networks, said: “In February 2020, as we sat back in the usual post-NME Awards haze, we had no idea that ours was to be one of the closing events of the year. What followed was one of the toughest times our industry, and our generation, has had to face. It feels extra special to return to our Brixton home in March 2022 with an event that promises to be everything but predictable. We have an incredible line up, an exciting title sponsor in BandLab; the global game changer in music creation, and a brand that shares NME’s commitment to emerging talent, alongside a host of other partners that share in our mission to make 2022 the most memorable Awards in NME’s history.”