NME editor Charlotte Gunn steps down

Charlotte Gunn has announced her decision to step down as editor of NME.

Gunn joined NME in 2015 as digital editor, succeeding Mike Williams as editor in 2018 following the closure of the print magazine, which went free in September 2015.

TI Media sold NME and sister title Uncut to BandLab Technologies in May last year. Since then NME has launched in Australia.

In a statement, Gunn said: “I’ve decided to resign from my position as editor of NME to seek a new challenge. I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in my time at the NME. What an incredible four years it’s been!”

Alongside managing the title’s transition to digital, Gunn oversaw the revival annual NME Awards. This year’s comeback edition takes place next week, with The 1975, Slowthai among the performers.

Gunn’s tenure also saw the launch of NME’s Girls To The Front live campaign and a relaunch of Club NME, which united Dave Grohl and Rick Astley on stage at Moth Club in London on its opening night.

Her statement continued: “With the new team having done incredible work putting together the upcoming Awards – likely the brand’s best ever show – it’s clear there is an unbelievable commitment to the future of the brand making it as good a time as any for me to step aside. I couldn’t have done any of it without the support of the amazing team I’ve had the chance to work with and I will miss everyone very much.”

In an interview with Music Week at the end of 2018, Gunn promised to “take more risks” and renew focus on music. “NME always had a big mouth and we’re bringing back more of that voice,” she said.

Details of Gunn’s successor are yet to be revealed.

Meng Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies said: "Before the announcement of the NME's acquisition last year, wanting to leave and seek a new professional challenge was a reality that Charlotte had respectfully brought up with the new management team. She was a great team player through the transition process and we know she'll be a great success at whatever she turns to next. We wish her all the best."