NME sets sights on Australia with new dedicated online channel

Today (December 18) NME has announced the launch of NME Australia, a dedicated channel that will bring its long-form journalism down under for the first time.

An official press release stated that Australia has always represented a strong international market for the brand, and features in the top three audiences for nme.com worldwide - UK, USA and Australia – with over 16 million unique users a month.

NME Australia’s online platform will have dedicated daily news, regular long form features and events planned throughout 2020.

The launch is being marked by Amyl And The Sniffers appearing on the cover of the first ever NME Australia digital issue.

This announcement follows the previous news that after a year off, the NME Awards return to London’s 02 Academy Brixton on February 12. The NME Awards are set to include three Australian categories.