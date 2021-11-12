NME, Uncut and more form media group NME Networks

BandLab Technologies has announced the formation of NME networks, a new media group that will unite titles NME, Uncut, Guitar.com and MusicTech.

The united brands will create and curate content that entertains, inspires and informs the world of music, according to the announcement.

"NME Networks talk to fans, stans, stars, legends, players, emerging talent and creators, sharing their access, expertise and opinions, alongside consumer events and experiences, such as Guitar.com Live and NME’s globally famous NME Awards shows and live music events," said BandLab Technologies in a statement.

The partnership, the statement continues, will allow for the “combined value of context and global scalability across a portfolio of entirely owned and operated brands”.

The move will see Holly Bishop step into the role of chief operating and commercial officer of NME Networks, having worked with NME since 2013, running the UK operation and leading the commercial efforts globally over the last two and a half years.

Iliyas Ong will be taking on the new role of editorial director across NME Networks, having been responsible for launching the media division and leading global content strategy at BandLab Technologies for the past four years.

Holly Bishop said: “The launch of NME Networks is a huge step forward in the evolution of our media proposition. The creation of a unified identity connected to the world's most famous music media brand, NME, enables us to realise the synergies between our brands and turn our collective audiences on to a deeper world of pop culture.”

Iliyas Ong said: “Music courses through everything we do, and bringing together our world-class media brands under a common banner will only strengthen our position as a global leader in music and entertainment media.

“I’m thrilled to be able to have a hand in leading the next stage of our evolution, driving growth in new territories, developing our talent, and engaging with the most important part of the puzzle: the fans. This is just the beginning.”

NME Networks has operations in the UK, USA, Singapore and Australia, and is currently hiring for a number of editorial roles to support its new structure and growth plans.