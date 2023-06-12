Nominate unsung heroes for Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week’s Women In Music Awards 2023 returns this year with new categories, including a trophy for unsung heroes.

The Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Nominations will be open throughout this month until 6pm on June 26 – please submit nominations for executives and artists online at mw-womeninmusic.com. You can also read the full criteria for each category.

For 2023, we have two new categories: DE&I Initiative of the Year and the Special Recognition Award.

The Special Recognition Award is about celebrating those whose roles may not always take centre stage in the industry or necessarily be covered by the other categories at our ceremony.

It has been conceived to honour an individual who has excelled in their chosen field – spanning any job in any sector of the industry – over a long period of time and who has made a critical and palpable difference to their company.

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony.

The judging period for this year’s awards is from August 2022 to June 2023. All nominees and businesses must be based in the United Kingdom, except for International Woman of the Year.

Vevo, PRS For Music and PRS Foundation are sponsoring Women In Music 2023.

