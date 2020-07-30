Nominations for the 2020 Women In Music Awards' expanded Roll Of Honour deadline this Friday

This is not a drill! The deadline for nominations for the 2020 Women In Music Awards’ Roll Of Honour is 5pm this Friday, July 31.

While Music Week was deeply saddened to cancel the Women In Music Awards ceremony this year due to the current Covid-19 situation, we are however expanding the 2020 Roll Of Honour by introducing 24 new inductees instead of the usual 12.

Last year saw the following names joined the group of 72 star execs from around the music business on the WIM Roll Of Honour: Kate Alderton (UK finance director, Warner Chappell Music), Lorna Clarke (controller, BBC Pop), Polly Comber (creator/director, Black Fox Management Ltd), Gee Davy (head of legal and business affairs, AIM), Remi Harris MBE (creative business trainer and consultant, Remi Harris Consulting), Dorothy Hui (VP, digital & audience development, 4th Floor Creative, Sony Music UK), Heulwen Keyte (agent, UTA), Semera Khan (creative director, Polydor), Colleen Maloney (director of communications, Domino), Frances Moore (CEO, IFPI), Lucy Noble (artistic & commercial director, Royal Albert Hall), Nicola Spokes (UK label head, Caroline International).

Nominations for the Roll Of Honour in association with UK Music and AIM UK can be submitted via the Women In Music Awards website.

The Roll Of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry and already contains some of the biggest names in the business, so if there is someone you think deserves this recognition, now is the time to have your say!

After the nominations close on Friday, July 31 we will be announcing the new inductees in a special edition of Music Week in October. We look forward to seeing you all at the 2021 ceremony, the date of which will be announced later.

The WIM Awards cancellation follows the cancellation of this year’s Music Week Awards ceremony. The Music Week Awards winners will be announced in a special edition of the magazine in September and on musicweek.com.

For Women In Music enquiries, please contact: amy.bull@futurenet.com

PHOTO: Paul Harries