OCC ups Chris Austin to operations director

The Official Charts Company has promoted Chris Austin to the newly created role of operations director.

Austin has served as head of operations at the OCC, which produces the UK charts, for the past six years, having joined as senior operations executive in 2011. He leads the Official Charts operations team serving the music and video industries in both the UK and Ireland, manages the organisation’s relationship with research contractor Kantar, chairs the UK’s chart supervisory committee, oversees development of UK chart rules and advises on qualification criteria for the BPI’s BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize. Prior to joining the OCC, he spent nine years at PPL.

“I am delighted to announce this greatly deserved recognition for Chris,” said OCC chief executive Martin Talbot. “Since joining us almost 10 years ago, Chris has become a key player for the Official Charts Company – he is a natural team player, a highly skilled executive and instinctive leader. He has already played a huge part in cementing the business’ international reputation as a supplier of gold standard charts & data – and will help lead our efforts to develop the business further and remain the best in the data business.”

