Odeal, Darkoo, Nova Twins and more to perform at MOBO Awards 2025

The MOBO Awards have announced its second wave of performers for the ceremony which will be taking place February 18 at Utilita Arena Newcastle.

Joining the already announced line-up featuring Spice, Krept & Konan and Bashy, it has now been revealed that Odeal, Darkoo, Nova Twins, DJ AG, Pozer and LeoStayTrill will also be taking to the stage, as well as DJ Ace, who will be leading an R&B celebration bringing together Jaz Karis, Nao, Sasha Keable, Shae Universe and Shola Ama for a performance honouring the genre.

This announcement also follows the recently unveiled MOBO Fringe Festival program, which will be running from February 13 to February 17, and will showcase a range of events across Newcastle, celebrating music, arts and culture.

The nominees for the MOBOs 2025 include Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Central Cee, Ghetts, Sampha and Odeal, among others. The full list can be found here.

"MOBO has always been about shaping cultural moments that celebrate the richness and diversity of music, and this year will be no exception,” said Kanya King CBE, MOBO founder and CEO. “Our R&B celebration promises to be a defining highlight, alongside an incredible showcase of genres on the MOBO stage. There's something truly special about bringing these moments to life—experiences that fans can only witness at the MOBO Awards. We can't wait to unveil even more surprises as we build up to February 18."