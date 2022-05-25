Official Charts reveals 70th birthday plans including Mighty Hoopla festival partnership

The Official Charts are preparing a range of activities to celebrate 70 years of the UK’s Official Singles Chart this year, this week unveiling the anniversary campaign branding and the first event of the commemorations.

November 14 this year will mark 70 years since the first singles chart was published by the New Musical Express’s Percy Dickins in 1952, topped by Al Martino’s Here In My Heart.

But the birthday celebrations will begin next month, kicking off on Jubilee weekend with a marketing partnership with Mighty Hoopla Festival. Launched in 2016, Mighty Hoopla this year expands to a two-day 50,000 capacity event in London’s Brockwell Park.

Translating 70 years of Official Singles Chart history to a festival setting for the first time, Saturday June 4 will see Official Charts, Push The Button DJs, and The Grand’s Dream Team take to The Grand’s Pleasure Palace stage for Official Charts presents… Pop Injustice: 70 years of iconic No.2s.

The bespoke partnership is supported with a range of pre-event editorial, competitions and social media activity across OfficialCharts.com (2.2 million monthly unique users) and Official Charts and Mighty Hoopla social channels.

Beyond the June Bank Holiday, agreements are also currently being finalised for a range of other anniversary projects which will be unveiled over the coming weeks and months, including music releases, print publications, radio and TV broadcasts, brand new charts, celebratory events and a number of other services targeting music fans.

Another key moment will be the crowning, over the summer, of the 1,400th No.1 single of all time.

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: “Over the past seven decades, the Official Singles Chart has chronicled the story of the UK’s favourite music in the UK, week in, week out, celebrating a huge range of music. So it is appropriate that we should mark the 70th anniversary with such a huge range of different activities.

“To kick off the celebrations, we are delighted to be working closely with the Mighty Hoopla – it is one of the many touchstones which will form part of this very special birthday, details of which we will begin teasing out over the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait to begin sharing these events with the nation’s music fans – all in honour of the iconic weekly music event that is the Official Singles Chart.”

Mighty Hoopla Festival founder Jamie Tagg added: "As a festival that celebrates all things pop, we are thrilled to be working with The Official Charts and to be part of their 70th anniversary year is a real honour for us."