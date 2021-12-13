Olivia Rodrigo stars on the cover of the new Music Week

In our huge 8-page cover story, we speak to Rodrigo all about her phenomenal breakthrough – from releasing Drivers License on an unsuspecting public, through to her debut album, Sour, sparking an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. And, of course, there's the big question of what happens next.

Plus! There's insight from legendary Interscope CEO John Janick, Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer, producer Dan Nigro, Sony Music Publishing’s Thomas Krottinger, and Polydor’s Hannah Flaherty, who all reflect on how Rodrigo's campaign took the world by storm and the lessons the whole music industry can take from it.

And this very special cover story is just the start of a whole issue looking back on the defining moments of 2021.

In our latest Music Week interview, we catch up with Mike McCormack, MD of Universal Music Publishing Group UK. With acts including Adele, Harry Styles, Glass Animals and more flying high, the company won Publisher Of The Year at this year's Music Week Awards. Here, the executive celebrates that success and delivers a very strong message for the new kids on the publishing block. It's an interview you won't want to miss...