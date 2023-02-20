Outernet London to screen BRITs 2023 performances on giant screens

The Outernet London complex is screening the BRIT Awards performances as a fully immersive, 16k digital experience.

The 2023 BRIT Awards featured a line-up of performances from Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Stormzy, Cat Burns, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, and more. The ITV broadcast had a ratings boost following the ceremony's move to Saturday night.

Outernet London will screen performances in its immersive public space featuring 23,000 square feet of floor-to-ceiling, 360 degree,16K screens across four storeys with full directional surround studio sound.

Phillip O’Ferrall, CEO Outernet Global, said: “A key part of our mission at Outernet is to support the UK music industry and give a platform to all the amazing artists that come out of this country. Our partnership with the BPI means we can showcase all the performances on the immense digital canvas at Outernet, giving music fans the chance to see them in a way that’s never been possible before.”

Outernet London and the BPI partnered during the Outernet build phase on a naming rights and content publishing deal. The partnership provides a major platform for artists through immersive audience experiences.

Later this year, Outernet will also launch The BPI Recording Studio, a professional-quality, pro-bono studio on Denmark Street. The BPI and Outernet will make it available to the next generation of UK musical talent from all backgrounds and genres.