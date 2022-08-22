Outside Organisation appoints two heads of department

The PR agency has revealed senior promotions for Suzie Fellows, who becomes head of music & events, and David Lim, who is upped to head of artist publicity.

Suzie Fellows was previously senior publicist at the agency, working on leading festivals and events including BST Hyde Park, All Points East, Y Not Festival and Kew the Music, as well as international festivals such as Rock en Seine in Paris. She has overseen campaigns for national tours for Hans Zimmer and Andrea Bocelli, and worked for legendary artists including Blondie, Bon Jovi, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Justin Bieber.

Suzie Fellows said: “Over the past seven years at Outside, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the world’s biggest stars and working on once-in-a-lifetime music industry moments. 2022 is a huge year for live music – with tours and festivals coming back in full force, so I was delighted to be involved in three sell-out weekends at BST Hyde Park with Adele and The Rolling Stones. This feels like the optimum moment to build on our incredible legacy at Outside in the live sector and I’m proud to be at the forefront of this.”

In more than eight years at the PR giant, David Lim has worked with Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Geri Horner, MOBO Awards, Kim Petras, Galantis and Ayra Starr, as well as K-pop entertainment giant SM Entertainment’s artists Aespa, NCT 127 and Super Junior. He will now develop this area further and open up new ways of reaching wider audiences for clients.

David Lim said: “It has been a great privilege to experience the music entertainment industry through the lens of Outside Organisation over the eight-plus years I’ve been here. My great love has always been storytelling for artists, and I am grateful to be under the tutelage of passionate leaders like Alan Edwards and Chris Goodman, who have not only trusted my loud opinions but allowed me to back my intuition and let talent flourish.”

They both have a fantastic work ethic, team spirit, great relations with the media and are genuinely creative thinkers Alan Edwards

The Outside Organisation won in the PR Campaign category at the Music Week Awards in 2021 for Headie One.

Chris Goodman, director media & music, said: “Both Suzie and David embody what Outside is all about. They have worked their way up from entry positions through a dedication to their clients, and building a huge range of experience, knowledge and media contacts. They are both great people who really care about their work. And they inspire other members of the team to bring their best and reach the standards that they set for themselves. We are very proud of them.”

Alan Edwards, founder, The Outside Organisation, added: “I am thrilled to be making these announcements. It’s been so great watching their development over the years. They both have a fantastic work ethic, team spirit, great relations with the media and are genuinely creative thinkers. I’m proud of what they have and will achieve in the years to come.”

