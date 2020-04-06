Parris O'Loughlin-Hoste exits Sony to join Wired PR

Parris O’Loughlin-Hoste has left RCA to join publicity company Wired PR, Music Week can reveal.

O’Loughlin-Hoste was named Rising Star at the Music Week Women In Music Awards in 2018; she had been at Sony since securing a place on the major’s internship scheme.

She was made senior urban artist manager at RCA as part of a raft of changes to the team made by president David Dollimore in July 2018. In the role, O’Loughlin-Hoste worked on campaigns including Lil Nas X, which is nominated for the Music Week Awards 2020.

She joins Rachel Campbell and Joss Meek at Wired, which won PR Campaign Of The Year at the 2018 Music Week Awards. Wired’s client base includes Stormzy, Jorja Smith, AJ Tracey and Aitch.

Rachel Campbell and Joss Meek said: “We have always admired Parris’ passion and drive in music, as well as her impressive breadth of experience within PR. She is an open and creative character, brimming with enthusiasm and ideas, and as a result, fits in perfectly with the Wired ethos of building organic, long-lasting campaigns, with artists we truly believe in. She is an incredible asset to our newly expanded team of four, completed by Morgan Davies.”

We have always admired Parris’ passion and drive in music Rachel Campbell & Joss Meek

Parris O’Loughlin-Hoste said: “I’m delighted to say that I’m joining Wired PR, one of the most dynamic and exciting PR companies. Rachel and Joss have seen such success with their respective campaigns over the past few years, with the likes of Stormzy, Jorja Smith & AJ Tracey. I’m really looking forward to being in the fold of two such inspirational young women and working with some compelling new artists bound for success.”

O’Loughlin-Hoste will continue to represent NSG, and has added Tiana Major9, Kay Young, Orion Sun and Bosco to her roster.

“This is going to be a great next chapter for my career and I’m looking forward to the new challenges it brings,” she said.

* Subscribers can read Music Week’s interview with O’Loughlin-Hoste here. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

PHOTO: Jamie Drew