Pete Downes upped to head of music at Jukebox PR

International public relations company Jukebox is marking its 15th anniversary this month.

While music remains at the forefront of the Jukebox business, the company has recently launched new departments for Web3, influencers and sponsorship alongside the core festival and music promotion offerings.

The latest move sees the appointment of Pete Downes as Jukebox’s new head of music. He was previously head of artists and record labels at the PR firm.

The promotion follows his work managing PR campaigns for international dance music talent such as Joseph Capriati, Artbat, Charlotte de Witte, Anna, Colyn and more, as well as labels including Afterlife, Filth On Acid, Cuttin’ Headz, DGTL, Redimension and many more.

Pete Downes will now oversee the management of all music campaigns, working with a team of PR agents at Jukebox.

It follows the appointment of Josh Karpf to MD at the company last year.