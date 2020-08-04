Pete Selby launches music imprint with Bonnier Books

Bonnier Books UK is set to launch an exclusive new music publishing list, which will be headed up by Pete Selby as publishing director.

The imprint will provide a year-round publishing home for unique musical perspectives and a true diversity of voices, according to a statement.

The list is set to include memoirs, musical social histories and first-person narratives from “some of the 21st century’s greatest contemporary writers, musicians and cultural commentators”, the publisher said.

Selby joins Bonnier Books UK with extensive experience across publishing and music industries. Prior to two recent senior publishing positions at WHSmith and The Roald Dahl Story Company Ltd, Selby led the music and books division at Sainsbury’s for eight years. During his spell at Sainsbury’s, he conceived and launched the company’s exclusive vinyl record label and co-wrote two books on the Now That’s What I Call Music compilation brand.

We're going to show more commitment and be more supportive of new music and new artists Pete Selby

Perminder Mann, CEO of Bonnier Books UK, said: “Pete’s passion and expertise in the music and publishing industries, combined with his innovative and entrepreneurial nature, made this too good an opportunity to turn down. Working with cutting edge content creators like Pete neatly aligns with our business ambitions for rapid growth into new and exciting areas.”

Selby said: “This has been a long-held ambition. I am absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to set up the new music publishing imprint at Bonnier Books UK. Having spent my entire career in both the music and publishing industries, I’m delighted to be able to marry my two greatest passions in this way. We’re living through a golden age of music writing and there are still so many amazing, diverse and groundbreaking stories to be told. It will be a joy to bring those stories to life at such a progressive and nurturing publisher as Bonnier Books UK.”

Selby joins Bonnier Books UK in August and details on the upcoming publishing list will be shared in the coming months.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.