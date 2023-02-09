Pink covers the March edition of Music Week

For our March issue, Music Week is delighted to welcome global superstar Pink to our cover, as we meet to trail her incredible new album Trustfall.

In an epic cover story, Pink (real name Alecia Moore) reflects on her groundbreaking journey so far, and is joined by manager Roger Davies, RCA’s John Fleckenstein and David Dollimore, plus Barrie Marshall. In this career-spanning interview, she opens up about artistic control, the big decisions that changed her life, songwriting, family, and why she’ll never stop giving her all – not to mention risking life and limb – on stage.

This is the inspirational story of how she challenged a host of industry conventions and still became one of the biggest artists on the planet.

This month’s Music Week Interview sees Musiio co-founder and SoundCloud VP, music intelligence Hazel Savage talk AI, equality and what it takes to be an entrepreneur in the modern industry. A winner at last year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards, Savage has emerged as a key authority on AI and tech in recent years, and her big sit down with Music Week is not to be missed.

Also this month, we get up close and personal with Gabriels to find out how they’re adjusting to life as the band the industry is tipping for the big time most. We meet Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian, alongside manager Duncan Ellis and Parlophone co-president Nick Burgess, to tell a tale of A&R, buzz and phenomenal word of mouth success.

This month’s features section also includes a celebration of the life and career of Robin Millar, as the groundbreaking producer and Blue Raincoat Music co-founder reflects on being awarded a knighthood in the King’s New Year Honours list. Millar opens up about his path through the industry and lays out his commitment to his charity work and fighting for diversity, equality and inclusion throughout the business.

Elsewhere, we meet Shaurav D'Silva, UK CEO of Stellar Songs, to unveil his vision for the company’s new era. The 2 Tone Entertainment founder traces his career, from starting out in clubland, to working with a roster that includes Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Jessica Agombar and many more. Along with speaking out on A&R, breaking talent and hitmaking, he outlines why, when it comes to new music, our indie publishers are going toe to toe with major labels.

LiveSource co-founders and former Music Week Rising Stars Debbie Gayle and Nick Mathius tell a success story of their own, as the pair assess the future of the UK’s live business and explain how even Covid couldn’t derail their burgeoning tour management business.

This month’s edition of Hitmakers sees PNAU recall how an early hook up with Elton John led to global smash Cold Heart.

Meanwhile, the new edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – sees TikTok artist partnerships manager Parris OH explains how emerging acts can break big on the platform.

This month’s edition of The Aftershow features Spice Girls trailblazer and Music Week Women In Music Award winner Melanie C, who weighs up the impact of her music industry legacy.

In this month's Big Story, we speak to the services team behind Raye's chart-topping success as an independent artist and look ahead to this year's campaign for the My 21st Century Blues album. Alongside The Orchard UK's MD Ian Dutt and international artist services director Anette Collins, we hear from J Erving, Human Re Sources founder, about Raye's star power. Also in Frontline, we speak to former BMG UK leader Alexi Cory-Smith about her plans for Bella Figura Music.

In our Spotlight Q&A, newly-appointed AIM CEO Silvia Montello shares her vision for the independent sector, including the role of catalogue, the growth of vinyl and the interconnections with major labels.

Our start-up of the month is AIMS API, which uses artificial intelligence to power music search of catalogues for content creators, playlist curators and music supervisors. Starring in the latest In Pod We Trust, meanwhile, is Giles Bidder’s 101 Part Time Jobs.

March’s Rising Star is Sound City’s Holly Jones, who tells the story of her career and also stresses the importance of mental health in music, while On The Radar profiles indie-pop twosome Dolores Forever. Dance punk trio Noisy star in Making Waves, while our latest Sync Story goes inside Aurora’s hook up with the Sky: Children Of The Light video game

Mimi Webb opens up about her debut album Amelia, the industry and the BRITs in the new edition of Incoming.

Our two columnists return, as Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd outlines why the industry must mirror government support for live music. Digital Discourse, meanwhile, sees our resident tech guru Sammy Andrews set the agenda for 2023.

And as ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from February 14.

