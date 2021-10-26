PinkPantheress and Central Cee added to BBC Radio 1 Brit List

PinkPantheress and Central Cee are the latest additions to the BBC Radio 1 Brit List.

The initiative provides long-term playlist and editorial support to new artists who have started to make an impact. The Brit List guarantees each of the selected artists three consecutive Radio 1 playlist appearances, plus an appearance on BBC TV and assistance in securing other editorial and live opportunities.

Central Cee said: “Big thank you to Radio 1 and 1Xtra for the continued support. I’m looking forward to sharing new music with you all very soon.”

PinkPantheress said: “Thank you so much BBC Radio 1 for nominating to be a part of the Brit List. I am so honoured at the faith you have shown in my abilities."

Ironically, UK rapper Central Cee’s current hit Obsessed With You samples TikTok star PinkPantheress’ single Just For Me.

As a result, Obsessed With You is released in partnership with PinkPantheress’ label Parlophone (Central Cee is otherwise independent with support from ADA).

Peaking at No.4, Central Cee’s single has sales of 189,347, according to the Official Charts Company. PinkPantheress’ Just For Me peaked at No.27 and has sales of 94,050.

Central Cee is already a 2021 breakthrough artist with his Wild West mixtape (85,054 sales to date). PinkPantheress’ debut mixtape To Hell With It debuted at No.20 last week (3,548 sales).

Coldplay covered Just For Me on Radio 1’s Live Lounge today.







