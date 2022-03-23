Your site will load in 16 seconds
Platinum tables sell out at Music Week Awards 2022

March 23rd 2022 at 6:25AM
Tickets are selling fast for the Music Week Awards 2022. We can today confirm that platinum tables for the event have completely sold out.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. Gold and silver tables are still available, along with individual tickets. For tickets and table bookings click here.

The shortlists for the event were unveiled last month - find them in full here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com 

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.

Milk & Honey, PPL and UTA have also been announced as partners for this year’s event, while Small Green Shoots are on board as charity partner.



