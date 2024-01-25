Plugged In appoints Linzi Symons as director of social media strategy

Music promotions agency Plugged In has hired Linzi Symons as director of social media strategy.

Symons has joined from the BBC to head up Plugged In’s new social media department, which specialises in social media strategy and audience development for artists.

At the BBC, Symons worked across socials for over a decade, rising to the role of social lead for pop radio, which encompassed the social media strategy and output for Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and The Asian Network.

During her tenure at the BBC, she grew the BBC’s pop radio social media portfolio to a combined following of over 17.2 million across TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook. Content shared across these platforms has received over 2.2 billion views in the last year alone.

One of her career highlights was launching and running Radio 1’s Instagram, which is the fourth largest BBC Social media account (behind @BBC, @BBCNews and @BBCSport) with 1.7million followers and six to eight million video views a month. Symons also launched Radio1's TikTok account, which has amassed 1.2 million followers in just two years.

In addition to the day-to-day social media ownership of these brands, Symons worked across large-scale campaigns including eight Glastonbury festivals, where she managed the entire BBC social media campaign. Other notable events/campaigns include Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Reading & Leeds, Wireless, Radio 1 in Ibiza, Radio 2 Live, One Love Manchester, 6 Music Festival and Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month.

Linzi shares a passion for quality music and breaking artists that aligns perfectly with the Plugged In ethos James Passmore

“I’m delighted that after over a decade at the BBC, Linzi has chosen to join Plugged In to launch our new social media department,” said MD James Passmore. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working closely with Linzi for many years and her support on the Radio 1 playlist team was instrumental in helping us to break artists like Haim, Yungblud and Little Simz, to name but a few.

“Linzi’s remarkable achievements during her time at the BBC, her impressively broad skill set, experience and her unique perspective, positions her perfectly to help develop authentic and engaged social audiences for artists. Linzi shares a passion for quality music and breaking artists that aligns perfectly with the Plugged In ethos, and we couldn't ask for a better person to launch this new department.”

“After an 11-year career at the BBC and the experience I’ve gained from working alongside an incredible breadth of talent, I am extremely excited to be joining Plugged In,” said Linzi Symons. “James and Mikey, and the rest of the team at Plugged In, have an incredible reputation in the industry, and this feels like a perfect fit with my ambitions for this new chapter in my career.

“I am looking forward to working directly with artists and their teams to help them understand and develop their audience online, and support them as they authentically engage and grow their fanbases, and to being a part of continuing and extending Plugged In’s extraordinary track record of helping artists to achieve new and greater levels of success.”

Founded by James Passmore in 2007, Plugged in specialises in promotion across radio, TV and podcasts. The agency represents acts including Haim, Little Simz, Headie One, Mabel, Phoebe Bridgers, Wizkid, Tems, Rina Sawayama and many more.

The company has been shortlisted in the Promotions Team category at the last six Music Week Awards.