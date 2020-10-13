BBC Radio 1’s Chris Price has spoken about how the station is showing its commitment to new talent during Covid-19 with a bumper crop of Brit List acts.
Music Week can exclusively reveal that Radio 1 has increased its selection for this round to five acts – Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Dutchavelli, Easy Life and Loski.
“We could have announced more, the quality and quantity of submissions this time was phenomenal,” said Price, head of music at Radio 1 and 1Xtra....
