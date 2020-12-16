PPL's Lynne Best launches The Fourth Pillar

Senior music communications executive Lynne Best has announced she will leave PPL at the end of 2020 to launch a new venture.

The Fourth Pillar is dedicated to championing the rights of creators and the sustainable growth of the creative industries through communications, advocacy and policy.

While The Fourth Pillar will drive forward projects with a wide range of global clients, Best will focus her efforts in early 2021 on the music sector in her homeland of Northern Ireland, having been retained by Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody and Northern Irish music executive, Davy Matchett, co-founders of Third Bar Belfast Artist Development. She will work across the music and creative communities to collaborate on strategic initiatives that will benefit the wealth of talent and accelerate the growth of the burgeoning music economy in the region.

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody said: “About six months ago, we started a small group of people that work in music in NI to try and help those within the music world that are struggling and secure them funding and assistance. Lynne has been leading that group ever since. She has worked tirelessly and I know will continue to do so. That’s just who she is. It has been incredible to work with her and her leadership has been inspirational throughout.”

Best will continue to support PPL’s activities, having headed up communications at the company throughout the last four years.

PPL’s CEO Peter Leathem said: “Having started out in music just over 10 years ago, Lynne has developed into one of the most effective and well-connected communications and PR professionals in the music sector. She is a first class business executive and has been a real asset to PPL as head of communications in recent years.

“It has been a pleasure working with Lynne and I am sorry to see her leave, but I am delighted that we will continue to work together so that PPL continues to benefit from her diverse skill set, expertise and network. She is committed to delivering change for the industry, particularly in her homeland of Northern Ireland, and I know her passion and determination will see her excel in her efforts. We all wish her well as she embarks on her new venture with The Fourth Pillar.”

Lynne Best added: “Working at PPL over the last four-plus years has been a fantastic experience – it is a company that truly makes a difference to the music industry and is full of talented, knowledgeable and music-loving people. However, amidst the precariousness and insecurity that both Brexit and Covid present to the creative sector, not least to Northern Ireland for all of its uniqueness, I feel compelled to take up a new challenge in 2021, responding to the needs of creators in the wake of a global pandemic and seizing opportunities to help them navigate their way through the sector with stronger support.

“My ambition is for The Fourth Pillar to become synonymous with delivering positive change for creators and those who invest in them, and to be a leader in connecting creators, entrepreneurs and policy makers through communications and advocacy. Whether it is lobbying to promote the economic importance of music with regional governments, championing digital initiatives that encourage economically sustainable creativity, or connecting communities to enhance diversity and expand access to the industry, our core focus will be to partner with companies and individuals who are creator-first in their approach. I am delighted to count Peter Leathem and PPL as well as Gary Lightbody and Davy Matchett as founding supporters in this endeavour and cannot wait to get started in 2021.”

Recently named in Music Week’s Women in Music Roll of Honour 2020, Best has worked at PPL for the last four years in the role of head of communications. Prior to PPL, Best founded Well Red Music And Media, working with international media clients to deliver communications strategies, following more than six years at the music trade body, BPI, where she worked her way up to head of PR. Best started her career in policy and public affairs within the European Parliament in Brussels.

Best was recently appointed to the board of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and vice-chair of the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast. She is also on the advisory panel of the all-Ireland mental health initiative, Minding Creative Minds, and is chair of the board of the Americana Music Association UK.