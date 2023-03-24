PPL to sponsor Music Week Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that PPL is sponsoring the Radio Station category for the Music Week Awards 2023.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on May 24. Table bookings are available here - don’t miss out as diamond and platinum tables are already sold out.

PPL is returning as sponsor of the Radio Station category.

PPL licenses recorded music in the UK when it is played in public or broadcast and ensures that revenue flows back to its members, including record companies and performers. In 2021, the organisation collected ?£252.8 million, while also distributing money to 147,000 performers and recording rights-holders.

The radio industry is an integral part of the UK’s social and cultural fabric Peter Leathem

Peter Leathem OBE, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “The radio industry is an integral part of the UK’s social and cultural fabric, ever-evolving to maintain its reputation as a great British success story. PPL is proud to support the hard work and efforts of all of those in the industry with our sponsorship of the Radio Station category at the Music Week Awards and we congratulate all those nominated.”

