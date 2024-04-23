PPL to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that PPL is returning to sponsor the Radio Station category at the Music Week Awards 2024.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – it is now sold out.

PPL licenses recorded music in the UK when it is played in public or broadcast. Its members include independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging musicians to globally renowned artists.

PPL is once again happy to support the Radio Station category and celebrate the hard work of all those nominated this year Jez Bell

In 2023, PPL paid out a record £279.6 million to more than 165,000 performers and recording rights-holders, the highest in the organisation’s 90-year history.

Jez Bell, chief licensing officer, PPL, said: “Radio continues to play a significant role in the UK, with 88% of adults tuning into their favourite radio station on a weekly basis. PPL is once again happy to support the Radio Station category and celebrate the hard work of all those nominated this year.”

If you would like to be added to the waiting list for the sold-out Music Week Awards 2024, should any tickets become available, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com