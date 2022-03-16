PPL to sponsor Radio Station category at Music Week Awards 2022

Music Week is delighted to announce that PPL will once again sponsor the Radio Station category at the Music Week Awards 2022.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. For tickets and table bookings click here.

The shortlists for the event were unveiled last month - find them in full here.

The Radio Station category will see BBC stations Radio 1, 6 Music and holders Radio 2 go up against commercial rivals including Absolute Radio, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Kerrang! Radio, Kiss and Planet Rock.

As part of its music licensing remit, PPL collects broadcast income for labels and artists across the UK. In 2020, PPL collected £225.7 million in total and distributed money to over 135,000 performers and recording rights-holders.

We want to congratulate everyone in the industry for their continued success and thank them for their hard work Peter Leathem

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “PPL is proud to support the Best Radio Station category at this year’s Music Week Awards. The UK has a world class radio-industry, with hundreds of stations catering to a wide range of tastes. This is reflected in radio’s ongoing popularity – 89% of the UK population listens every week. We want to congratulate everyone in the industry for their continued success and thank them for their hard work.”

Milk & Honey and UTA have also been announced as partners for this year’s event, while Small Green Shoots are on board as charity partner.