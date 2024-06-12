PR agency DawBell makes series of key promotions

Award-winning music and popular culture PR agency, DawBell, has appointed Kate Etteridge as managing director with immediate effect.

Etteridge joined DawBell as head of press in 2014, working alongside co-founders Richard Dawes and Stuart Bell. Her work has seen the agency grow to over 40 employees, establish a European network and represent some of the biggest artists in the world including Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Paul McCartney and more.

DawBell has also announced three other key promotions across its senior team, with Laura Sinclair who is now head of entertainment, James Windle who becomes head of music, and Holly Appleton who becomes head of operations.

Celebrating her 10th year at DawBell, Etteridge has overseen campaigns for clients such as The BRIT Awards, ABBA Voyage and The Isle of Wight Festival.

Etteridge will report to Dawes and Bell as well as leading the senior management team of finance director Alaina Austick, Laura Sinclair, Holly Appleton and James Windle. She will also oversee the daily running of all campaigns, new business development as well as wellbeing, culture and productivity of the team. Etteridge will also join the DawBell Board alongside Dawes, Bell and Alaina Austick.

Stuart Bell said: “We are thrilled Kate has taken this role. She’s been pivotal to our growth and we love working with her. She’s immensely talented and incredibly modest. She’s perfect to help lead DawBell on to even bigger and better things.”

Richard Dawes added: "Kate has played an instrumental role in DawBell's success, guiding us through crucial stages of our development. Over the last 10 years, her unwavering dedication to every facet of our business has propelled growth and evolution, even in challenging times. We are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of the DawBell story with Kate at the helm as managing director and are excited to see her oversee the company as we transition confidently into new territory."

I will focus on driving a brilliant company culture, investing in our people and continuing to deliver the highest standard of work for our clients Kate Etteridge

Kate Etteridge said: “I am delighted to continue supporting the growth and ambitions of DawBell by stepping into the role of managing director at this critical juncture in the agency’s evolution. I am not only looking forward to building on the brilliant and innovative campaign work we have delivered to date, but also expanding the scope of the business and growing our reputation further as we move into new and exciting areas.

“As managing director I will focus on driving a brilliant company culture, investing in our people and continuing to deliver the highest standard of work for our clients.”

Promotions across senior team

Laura Sinclair has been promoted to head of entertainment after growing a new part of the business handling TV and film personalities and projects. Starting with the music team in 2010 (achievements include winning the coveted Music Week PR Campaign for her work with Craig David) and then helping to establish the talent and entertainment offering, she now represents talent including Ashley Walters, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse and Michelle Keegan.

In the last year, the DawBell entertainment team has also moved into the film world, working on award winning campaigns such as Elvis and David Bowie: Moonage Daydream.

Laura Sinclair said: “I'm thrilled to be starting my new role as head of entertainment at DawBell – it has been amazing to be part of the growth of the company and a member of the team for so long. As the world of PR continues to evolve, it has never been more important that we also adapt. These new positions will allow us to focus and steer each arm of the business, continue to create the most innovative campaigns, develop and mentor our incredible team, ensuring that our clients are getting the most modern and bespoke service from us, and affirm our status as the leading Entertainment communications company in the UK. ”

James Windle has been promoted to head of music after managing some of the biggest acts and projects of the past three years, and working alongside Kate Etteridge and Holly Appleton to grow the music department.

Windle masterminded the publicity around The Beatles’ brand new single, which resulted in a Music Week Awards PR Campaign nomination. He also oversaw Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour campaign, and works with acts including Noel Gallagher, Queens of The Stone Age and Pharrell.

As head of music he will be responsible for growing DawBell’s client base. Working closely with Chloe Munts, who has been promoted to senior associate PR director (music), they will both manage the music team together.

James Windle said: “The music department at DawBell is the absolute best in the business, and it's a massive honour to work with our musical heroes. We're incredibly proud of the way we've developed our roster through our reputation and values, whilst continuing to deliver modern, creative and brilliantly executed campaigns week in, week out. The new structure will let us keep doing what we do best whilst unlocking the company's full potential – DawBell's future is very exciting indeed.”

Holly Appleton has been promoted to head of operations to oversee all operational activities of the business, with a key focus on client services.

Since joining DawBell in 2010, Appleton’s campaign work has included Harry Styles, Spice Girls, Elton John, 5SOS and The BRIT Awards. Her achievements include expanding the digital services DawBell offers, and managing and developing the team.

Holly Appleton said: “It has been an incredible journey with DawBell so far, from our team of six or seven at the start to 40 people with multiple departments. Day in and day out, we are so proud of the team’s achievements, the creativity and exceptional work that they deliver and I’m so looking forward to seeing what the future holds for DawBell and continuing to be part of that journey.”

DawBell was established in 2009 and represents class brands, artists, talent and events across music, sports and entertainment. The agency has won many industry awards, including this year's Music Week Awards PR Campaign Of The Year for Lewis Capaldi (shared with MBC PR and APB PR).

Some of the agency’s new campaigns and clients of the last 12 months include: The Beatles, YungBlud, ArrDee, Catfish And The Bottlemen, SXSW London, AIG Women’s Open, Pride of Britain Awards, Gibson Guitar, Key Production Group and Mean Girls Musical.

Alongside six other EU PR agencies, DawBell established PR:E the first unified popular culture PR network to operate across Europe.

PHOTO: (L-R) Laura Sinclair, James Windle, Holly Appleton & Kate Etteridge