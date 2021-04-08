Prince, Little Mix, Lady Gaga, Notorious B.I.G & more confirmed for Official Record Store Day UK 2021 releases

It’s the moooost wonderful time of the yeeeear. Record Store Day UK has revealed the list of official limited edition vinyl releases that will be coming to independent record shops this summer.

Among the artists confirmed for special editions are: Prince, Little Mix, Lady Gaga, Notorious B.I.G, Ariana Grande, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Beastie Boys, The Clash, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Fontaines DC, Haim, Joni Mitchell, Miles Davis, Wolf Alice, Pearl Jam, Deftones and Primal Scream.

As previously reported, this year’s celebrations will take place across two Record Store Day “Drops” on Saturday June 12 and Saturday July 17.

More than 250 independent record stores all across the UK are geared up to take part in RSD – with thousands more celebrating around the world.

Joff Oddie from Wolf Alice, who are taking part in this year’s Record Store Day with a special release, said: “Independent record stores provide a vital and necessary communal space to explore, discuss and share the music that shapes all of our lives. This year we’re releasing a limited edition version of our new album Blue Weekend with a bonus 7” exclusively for independent record stores. Given the bleak year they have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic any support you could show them would be fantastic. The musical world would not be the same without them.”

Louise Jackson, who opened Wax & Beans Records in Bury in 2019, added: “We cannot wait for RSD this year! After the rollercoaster of a year everyone has had, it's so refreshing to be able to look forward to such a successful and fun event. The build up to RSD celebrations have become as exciting as the days themselves – especially as the whole event is now so well embraced by our local community and the people of Bury. Despite the social distancing restrictions in place last year, the three RSD drops had such a wonderful atmosphere of suspense, anticipation, and excitement from the early hours.? We saw many of our regular customers meet with plenty of new faces, with?friendships being made?whilst waiting (distanced) in the queue and we cannot wait to welcome more people and enjoy two days of a truly liberating celebration of music.”

According to Official Charts Company data, there were 124,636 vinyl album sales for the chart week (44) during which Record Store Day drop three took place. As well as registering a 41.2% week-on-week increase, vinyl album sales were up 27.4% year-on-year.

The limited edition clear vinyl of Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent helped the album continue its Top 10 run.

Reflecting on the three-part Record Store Day 2020, Page attributed a “substantial portion” of vinyl growth to RSDUK. You can read her interview here.

To see the full list of releases click here.