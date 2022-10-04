PRS For Music and PRS Foundation partner with Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022

PRS For Music and PRS Foundation have been confirmed as category partners of this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Tables and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

PRS For Music and PRS Foundation are sponsoring the New Artist Award, which recognises an up-and-coming artist who is using their initial success to draw attention to female empowerment and equality.

Last year Rina Sawayama was triumphant in the New Artist category. Sawayama recently charted at No.3 with second album Hold The Girl and became a Music Week cover star.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “Music Week's Women In Music Awards are a highlight in the calendar, honouring the changemakers within our business and their journeys. We are proud to support and partner with initiatives that empower, inspire and uplift women. We look forward to celebrating the remarkable and diverse music creators who are nominated for this year’s New Artist Award supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.”

Joe Frankland, CEO, PRS Foundation, said: “Through our Women Make Music and Keychange initiatives and across PRS Foundation’s funding programmes and partnerships, we know the wealth of talented women and gender minority music creators and music professionals across the country, driving, innovating and substantially contributing to this successful industry. The Music Week Women In Music Awards is a fantastic opportunity and platform to celebrate this excellence and we’re delighted to be again supporting together with PRS For Music, the New Artist Award at this year’s event. We very much look forward to seeing which exceptional music creator making waves will pick up the award at this year’s ceremony."

The 2021 awards ceremony also featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

