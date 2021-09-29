PRS For Music and PRS Foundation sponsor Women In Music New Artist Award

PRS For Music and PRS Foundation are to jointly sponsor the New Artist Award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

Tables and tickets are available here for the awards, which will return as a live event at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22.

The awards, sponsored by YouTube Music and staged in association with AIM and UK Music, recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

Freya Ridings won the New Artist Award at the 2019 ceremony.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “We are so pleased to be teaming up with PRS Foundation to support the New Artist Award, honouring emerging women music creators and their vision as they forge their own unique paths. Nearly 2,000 women registered with PRS last year as professional songwriters and composers, up 12% year-on-year. Continuing our partnership with Music Week’s Women in Music Awards gives us all an opportunity to celebrate those leading the charge for the next wave of hitmakers and gamechangers together.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to support the New Artist Award at the Music Week Women in Music Awards once again with our friends and colleagues at PRS for Music. It’s fantastic to celebrate and showcase the vital contribution women have and continue to make to the music industry and through our support of this award, to champion another talented artist breaking through and becoming part of a new generation of role models.”

Meet the 2021 Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok here.

The full list of awards categories is below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 14 new additions

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution

For opportunities to showcase your support throughout the lead-up to the event, contact: helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.

If you have any questions about table and ticket bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

We will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors.