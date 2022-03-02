PRS For Music launches free Members' Day event series across the UK

PRS For Music has launched a new series of free Members' Day events set to take place across the UK.

The events will provide PRS members with the opportunity to come together, meet the PRS team, and gain insight into the workings of PRS, royalties, and how new technologies and services are changing the music industry.

The first Members’ Day of 2022 is planned for Tramshed, Cardiff on Wednesday, March 9, with further Members’ Days planned for London, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

Michelle Escoffery, president of PRS Members’ Council, said: “The upcoming PRS Members’ Days are a unique opportunity for PRS members to network and connect, get the latest updates from the PRS team, learn the current trends and policies of the music business from experts across the industry and discover first-hand how to get the most out of their membership. We can’t wait to be on the ground in Cardiff for some thought-provoking discussions and live music from an amazing line-up of Welsh music creators.”

John Hywel Morris, senior relationship manager for Wales, PRS for Music, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting the first PRS Members’ Day in Cardiff. There is so much incredible talent in the Welsh music creator community, and this day will be a great way for creators from all genres and backgrounds to get together in person, as we look to build strong relationships between PRS for Music and members across the UK.”