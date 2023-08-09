PRS For Music & PPL partner with Audoo

PRS For Music and PPL have announced a new partnership with Audoo.

The agreement will see Audoo Audio Meters installed in businesses around the UK, with the aim of enhancing royalty distribution. The Audio Meters will identify background music played in public spaces and report its usage to PRS For Music and PPL.

The machines are GDPR-compliant and use plug-in technology to securely track and report the music being played without capturing any audio bar the music.

PRS For Music and PPL see the partnership with Audoo as a landmark moment that will improve the services they can offer to their members, which now number more than 300,000 collectively.

Tim Arber, PRS For Music’s director of operational improvement, said: “We are continually investing in new technologies and services to ensure we can pay out royalties more quickly and accurately, delivering the best possible service to members. We have been working with music recognition technology for many years and are excited to see how this collaboration with Audoo can support our ambition to pay out over £1 billion annually in the next few years. Helping businesses across the UK to report the music they play through smart data capture will be integral to reaching this milestone and maximising our members’ public performance royalties.”

We’re always working to ensure that performers, record labels and self-releasing artists are fairly and accurately paid Russell Chant, PPL

Russell Chant, PPL’s head of distribution, said: “At PPL, we’re always working to ensure that performers, record labels and self-releasing artists are fairly and accurately paid for the music they create. This initiative with Audoo will complement our existing suite of advanced technological tools and public performance music usage data, offering us a further way to check that our distributions are as accurate as possible. We look forward to working with the Audoo team over the coming months.”

Ryan Edwards, Audoo’s founder and CEO, called the partnership a "milestone".

“This collaboration with PRS and PPL is a milestone in the evolution of the public performance royalty space, for creators, performers and rights holders, as well as licensees delivering an enhanced experience for customers through the joy of music played in public spaces,” he said. “Audoo is a proud British business that has designed, developed and continues to manufacture all products in the UK, so it is particularly poignant to launch Audoo at home with global leaders PRS for Music and PPL following the successful impact in other territories.”