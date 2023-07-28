PRS For Music & PRS Foundation partner with Women In Music Awards to sponsor New Artist Award

Music Week is delighted to announce that PRS For Music and PRS Foundation are partnering with us for the highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards 2023.

This year, PRS For Music & PRS Foundation will be sponsoring the prestigious New Artist Award, which is presented to an up-and-coming artist who is using their initial success to draw attention to female empowerment and equality.

It has previously been won by Nova Twins in 2022 and Rina Sawayama in 2021.

The Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music, said: "This year, we mark a decade of celebrating exceptional women in music and I commend Music Week for continuing to champion women across the sector. I am pleased to join with our charity partner PRS Foundation as we continue to support the New Artist Award, highlighting remarkable songwriters and musicians right at the beginning of their careers. Earlier this year, we introduced a reduced joining rate for songwriters under 25 years old and of the new joiners, 30% identified as women. While this is progress, it is clear the whole music industry must continue to positively bring down barriers for women at all stages in their careers."

I am pleased to join with our charity partner PRS Foundation as we continue to support the New Artist Award Andrea Czapary Martin

Joe Frankland, CEO, PRS Foundation added: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with our friends at PRS for Music and continuing to support the New Artist Award at this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards. The event is an important platform and moment to recognise and champion the excellence of the women working and creating in the music industry today. Through PRS Foundation’s funding programmes and partnerships, in particular our Women Make Music and Keychange initiatives, we continually see first-hand the many talented women and gender expansive music creators and music professionals across the country leading and contributing to this world-renowned UK music industry. We’re very much looking forward to seeing who will receive the New Artist Award at this year’s ceremony.”

We’re very much looking forward to seeing who will receive the New Artist Award at this year’s ceremony Joe Frankland

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony. It had plenty of highlights, including Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

Table bookings are now open for the 2023 awards ceremony.