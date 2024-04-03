PRS For Music to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that PRS For Music is returning to sponsor two categories at the Music Week Awards 2024.

PRS For Music is again sponsoring Publisher Of The Year and Independent Publisher Of The Year.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – it is now sold out.

At the 2023 ceremony, Universal Music Publishing Group won the Publisher category and Phrased Differently took the Independent Publisher trophy.

PRS For Music represents the rights of more than 165,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers around the globe. The collective management organisation ensures that creators are paid whenever their musical compositions and songs are streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed and played in public. In 2022, PRS for Music collected £964m and paid out £836.2m in royalties.

In an industry where the spotlight often falls on the performers, it is crucial to recognise the integral role that publishers play in bringing the magic of music to life Andrea Czapary Martin

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music, said: “In an industry where the spotlight often falls on the performers, it is crucial to recognise the integral role that publishers play in bringing the magic of music to life. For every chart-topping hit, timeless melody, and unforgettable lyric, there is a team of passionate individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes for PRS songwriters and composers. We are delighted to continue our support of the Publisher of the Year and Independent Publisher of the Year categories at the Music Week Awards 2024. We congratulate the nominees and look forward to celebrating your success on the night!”

If you would like to be added to the waiting list for the sold-out Music Week Awards 2024, should any tickets become available, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com