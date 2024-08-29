PRS For Music to sponsor Music Week Women In Music Awards

We are delighted to announce that PRS For Music will once again sponsor the New Artist Award category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

PRS For Music has been a regular supporter of the Inspirational Artist category, which was won by Eliza Rose in 2023

At PRS for Music we believe in championing trailblazing talent and supporting initiatives that empower women Andrea Czapary Martin

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “At PRS for Music we believe in championing trailblazing talent and supporting initiatives that empower women. The New Artist Award is one of our many ongoing commitments, alongside our charity partner PRS Foundation, to amplify the diverse voices transforming the musical landscape through the power of their words and compositions.

“Last year, we welcomed over 1,800 women to PRS, an increase of 30% on the previous year – songwriters and composers who are beginning to forge their own unique paths in our industry and quite possibly the future cohort of Women in Music. We look forward to celebrating all the inspiring changemakers honoured at this year’s ceremony.”

PRS For Music represents the rights of more than 165,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers around the globe. In 2022, PRS for Music collected £964m and paid out £836.2m in royalties.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com