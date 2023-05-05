PRS For Music to sponsor publishing categories at Music Week Awards 2023

PRS For Music is to sponsor two categories at the Music Week Awards 2023.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on May 24. It will be hosted by Vick Hope.

Tables are now sold out - the last few remaining tickets are available here.

PRS For Music will sponsor both Publisher Of The Year and Independent Publisher Of The Year. You can see the finalists for these and all other categories here.

Publishers are vital to the industry providing dedicated support, creative development and commercial impact for songwriters and composers Andrea Czapary Martin

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “PRS for Music works hand in hand with music publishers year-round. They are vital to the industry providing dedicated support, creative development and commercial impact for songwriters and composers. We are delighted to support the Publisher Of The Year and Independent Publisher Of The Year categories at Music Week Awards 2023. We congratulate the nominees and celebrate your success.”

PRS For Music is one of the world’s leading music collective management organisations representing the rights of more than 160,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers around the globe. The organisation achieved record results in 2022.

For table & ticket booking queries, please contact: Kate Smith, kate.smith@futurenet.com