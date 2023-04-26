Publicist Abisola Oke joins August

Abisola Oke has joined August as senior publicist, Music Week can reveal.

Oke arrives from Columbia Records, where she worked on press campaigns for Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, Ruger, Dominic Fike, BIA, Skillibeng and Lucky Daye.

Dominic Fike, BIA and Lucky Daye will form part of her roster at August, which was founded in 2020 by Ebi Sampson and James Cunningham and represents a range of clients including Burna Boy, Lizzo, Usher, Tems, Pa Salieu, Steve Lacy, Syd, Nines, Earl Sweatshirt, Kelsey Lu, Freddie Gibbs, Homecoming Festival and more.

Abisola Oke said: “I’m so excited to join August and to work alongside two of the loveliest, most hard-working publicists in the game! We work with some of the most ground-breaking artists in the world and I look forward to continuing to do so. Watch this space!”

James Cunningham added: “Abisola is an incredible, thoughtful person and an amazing publicist. She has an intuitive and genuine understanding of culture and we feel very blessed to have her working with us!”

