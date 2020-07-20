Q Magazine to close after 34 years

Q Magazine is to publish its final issue on July 28, editor Ted Kessler has announced.

“The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that,” Kessler wrote in a tweet that included images of the 34-year-old title’s final cover and his last editor’s letter.

The news comes after months of uncertainty following the news that Q’s long-term publisher, Bauer Media, was considering the futures of several of its titles due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement, which also included Planet Rock, came in May, and Music Week spoke to PR executives, including MBCPR’s Barbara Charone and former Warner Records head of press Andy Prevezer, who rallied behind the titles. Liam Gallagher also lent his support to Q, telling Music Week that, “there are no other music publications left that can compare”.

Speaking at the beginning of June, Charone added: “Bands are the perennial underdogs and Q is among a sadly dwindling group of media champions. When you’re starting a campaign for a new album, a Q cover is top of the wishlist. It’s a show of faith and a great way to launch a project of any genre.”

In his final editor’s letter, Kessler offered an apology for the closure, which has already prompted a surge of messages on social media. Support for the title had been plentiful during the time leading up to today’s news.

“We’ve been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head above water in an extremely challenging print market,” wrote Kessler. “Covid-19 wiped all that out. I must apologise profusely for my failure to keep Q afloat.”

Last week, The Guardian announced a series of job losses alongside the closure of its Saturday supplements Weekend and The Guide, which house a significant portion of the paper's music coverage. Covid-19 has also impacted Kerrang!, which has moved online.

Former NME editor Charlotte Gunn offered hope for music journalism when launching new online-only title The Forty-Five with an exclusive Music Week interview last month.

Read a selection of tributes to Q Magazine below.

I have some bad news about @QMagazine. The issue that comes out on July 28 will be our last. The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that. I have attached our final cover and my editor’s letter for context.

On the plus side, we’re all available for work. pic.twitter.com/rm8qOcUBtB — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) July 20, 2020

V sad to hear about @QMagazine. We’ve had a pretty good relationship over the years: hilarious features, ridiculous press trips, rows with editors etc And not forgetting the BEST awards show of the yr (espesh the days when they put a Polaroid camera on each table ????) #ripQ pic.twitter.com/kTxBzbN5uW — Complete Control PR (@pollybirkbeck) July 20, 2020

This is terrible news. @QMagazine is arguably better than it ever has been these days, and has really excelled during lockdown. Such an excellent magazine under @TedKessler1. Criminal that it is closing now. https://t.co/bS3tYNMqNv — Martin Talbot (@MartinTalbot) July 20, 2020

Farewell @QMagazine and best wishes to all the staff who made it what it was.



The best edition was obviously August 2018, with an in depth focus on @thecure, and the songs that are “lodged in the history of a generation.” https://t.co/k24r08iEEm pic.twitter.com/JPe71Mqcbr — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) July 20, 2020

Sad news about the final edition of @QMagazine. Wishing @TedKessler1 and all the staff well. Q was good to us over the years, I learned much from its pages, ever since I bought the very first copy pic.twitter.com/d86tCrGw5u — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 20, 2020

Very sorry to see @QMagazine going after this last issue which comes out on 28th July. Much like lots of things musicians dream about achieving, certainly an article in Q was one of them. Shout out to @TedKessler1 and his crew, all the best for the foreseeable. X X X https://t.co/dIoL7gX8H1 — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) July 20, 2020

This is very sad news. Very fond memories of reading @QMagazine since the early 1990s. They made an art of chronicling every twist & turn of popular music over several decades, teaching me so much in the process. My heart goes out to all those now looking for work. https://t.co/pD0rlGoBcZ — Tom Kiehl (@Tomkiehl) July 20, 2020