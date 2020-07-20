Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Q Magazine to close after 34 years

July 20th 2020 at 4:00PM
Q Magazine to close after 34 years

Q Magazine is to publish its final issue on July 28, editor Ted Kessler has announced.

“The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that,” Kessler wrote in a tweet that included images of the 34-year-old title’s final cover and his last editor’s letter.

The news comes after months of uncertainty following the news that Q’s long-term publisher, Bauer Media, was considering the futures of several of its titles due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement, which also included Planet Rock, came in May, and Music Week spoke to PR executives, including MBCPR’s Barbara Charone and former Warner Records head of press Andy Prevezer, who rallied behind the titles. Liam Gallagher also lent his support to Q, telling Music Week that, “there are no other music publications left that can compare”.

Speaking at the beginning of June, Charone added: “Bands are the perennial underdogs and Q is among a sadly dwindling group of media champions. When you’re starting a campaign for a new album, a Q cover is top of the wishlist. It’s a show of faith and a great way to launch a project of any genre.”

In his final editor’s letter, Kessler offered an apology for the closure, which has already prompted a surge of messages on social media. Support for the title had been plentiful during the time leading up to today’s news.

“We’ve been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head above water in an extremely challenging print market,” wrote Kessler. “Covid-19 wiped all that out. I must apologise profusely for my failure to keep Q afloat.”

Last week, The Guardian announced a series of job losses alongside the closure of its Saturday supplements Weekend and The Guide, which house a significant portion of the paper's music coverage. Covid-19 has also impacted Kerrang!, which has moved online.

Former NME editor Charlotte Gunn offered hope for music journalism when launching new online-only title The Forty-Five with an exclusive Music Week interview last month.

Read a selection of tributes to Q Magazine below.

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020