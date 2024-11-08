Radio 1 Anthems brand extension launches on BBC Sounds

Radio 1 Anthems has launched today (November 8) on BBC Sounds.

The new BBC brand extension aims to help young audiences discover and rediscover a wide range of music and acts supported by Radio 1 in the 2000s and 2010s.

It follows the launch of BBC Radio 3 Unwind earlier this month. Radio 1 Dance went live in 2020.

To celebrate the launch of Radio 1 Anthems, listeners can tune into a simulcast today on Radio 1 from 9am-12.45pm, featuring Radio 1 presenters including Greg James and Charlie Hedges.

The new 24/7 stream features a presenting line-up that combines favourite Radio 1 voices with new talent who have emerged from the Student Radio Association (SRA).

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1 Anthems will provide a nostalgic hit for our young listeners bringing them the biggest hits they know and love and reminding them of tracks they may have forgotten from recent history, celebrating the soundtrack of a generation. The stream also gives us the opportunity to open our doors to new student presenters who are at the start of their careers, reaffirming Radio 1’s essential role in discovering and nurturing fresh talent for the BBC and the rest of the industry.”

Joining Radio 1 Anthems are new hosts Chrissy Cameron, Lauren Redfern and Tyler Selby, who have made their mark through the SRA’s network.

They will join familiar Radio 1 names, Greg James, Charlie Hedges, Dean McCullough, Nat O’Leary, Vicky Hawkesworth, Maia Beth, Sam McGregor, Danni Diston and Jess Iszatt. Radio 1 Anthems will include existing on-demand content available on BBC Sounds such as Radio 1’s Workout Anthems, Radio 1’s Chillout Anthems and Radio 1’s Pop Anthems as well as brand new shows.

Chrissy Cameron said: “I'm beyond excited to be presenting a show as part of the Radio 1 Anthems stream. My 10-year-old self is screaming right now and I can't wait to fill your ears with some pure nostalgia!”

Lauren Redfern said: “It feels so surreal to be joining the Radio 1 team as a new presenter for the launch of Radio 1 Anthems. It’s an amazing opportunity, having come straight from student radio. But I’m even more excited to be playing all the best bangers from the years I grew up… because there's so many good ones! It’s an absolute dream come true.”

Tyler Selby said: “Playing the songs that I discovered through Radio 1 in my childhood on Radio 1 Anthems is surreal! I can’t wait to get started and to feel as nostalgic as humanly possible with the listeners.”

Subscribers can read our interview with Aled Haydn Jones, which marks Radio 1’s Music Week Awards victory.

