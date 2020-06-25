Radio 6 Music boss Paul Rodgers exits BBC

Paul Rodgers, senior head of commissioning at BBC Radio 6 Music, has quit the BBC.

The 6 Music boss informed his team that he is leaving the BBC after nearly 28 years working across radio and television at the corporation.

Rodgers has been in charge of the station for 12 years. In that time, he's taken 6 Music to record RAJAR ratings of 2.556 million weekly listeners. He recently shared his vision for the station with Music Week.

In the latest RAJAR results, breakfast show presenter Lauren Laverne had record ratings of 1.3m. Rodgers revamped the schedule in late 2018, a move which has so far paid off.

BBC pop controller Lorna Clarke has shaken up the management of music radio and is recruiting station heads. So far, appointments have been announced at Radio 2 (Helen Thomas) and Radio 1 (Aled Haydn Jones). In recent months, Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper and Radio 2 boss Lewis Carnie have moved on.

The recruitment process continues for the new head of station roles for Asian Network, 1Xtra and 6 Music.

We know 6 Music is a unique and wonderful radio station Paul Rodgers

In a note to staff seen by Music Week, Rodgers said: “After much thought I have decided to leave 6 Music and the BBC. This decision is one that I have been considering for many months, and while it is never easy to leave behind something you truly love, after almost 28 years at the BBC and 12 spent with 6 Music, I do feel that now is the right moment for me to say goodbye and make some time to consider new challenges.

“We know 6 Music is a unique and wonderful radio station which holds deep value for our listeners and for the music community. It has become one of the BBC’s authentic jewels. I’m proud to have been able to make a contribution to 6 Music, and I’m grateful to have worked alongside all the extraordinary music-loving individuals who I have met here during my career.”

In her reply to the team, Clarke said: “During Paul’s time at 6 Music, he’s taken the network from a weekly reach of 500,000 to 2.5 million and launched the 6 Music Festival, turning it into one of the best loved music festivals in the UK. What fantastic achievements. I’d like to thank Paul for his enthusiasm and love for all things 6 Music whilst inspiring his team to reach new heights of success. Paul’s given me a sneak preview on his exciting plans and I want to wish him the very best of luck in the future and look forward to joining you all in celebrating his success with a decent glass of red wine when we can.”

Subscribers can click here to read our Q1 RAJAR analysis.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.