Radio X announces refreshed spring schedule

Radio X has announced a refresh to its spring schedule, with Adam Brown joining the station and a host of new shows being launched.

Brown (pictured), who previously hosted Drive on Capital Manchester before joining XS Manchester as the host of its Breakfast Show, will return to Global to host a weeknight show on Radio X.

From Monday, May 4, he will host a new show on Radio X, playing rock anthems every Monday to Thursday from 10pm to 1am.

“I’m so excited to be joining Radio X," he said. "I love sharing my stories and my passion for music with listeners. Having the chance to do that now across the UK on such a huge and influential station is going to be mega! I can’t wait to be part of it – I’m buzzing to get started!”

Instead of hosting four nights a week, respected DJ John Kennedy will bring his X-Posure show Friday and Saturday nights from 11pm to 2am.

Kennedy said: “After 20 years of four nights a week it’s time for a change. I’m looking forward to taking X-Posure back to its roots on the weekend where it will still be the same show – the first for new talent and the best place for in depth musical exploration and conversation with some of the biggest and most influential names in music.”

In addition, The Radio X Indie Night will play non-stop rock‘n’roll every Friday and Saturday night from 7pm to 11pm, hosted by Rich Wolfenden. The show will launch next Friday (May 8) with a special Bank Holiday show featuring an exclusive broadcast of Arctic Monkeys’ 2014 Finsbury Park gig, Radio X Home Shows Presents Arctic Monkeys.

Radio X's spring refresh offers our listeners a brilliant mix of their favourite rock'n'roll anthems, new music and classic tunes Matt Deverson Radio X

Elsewhere on the schedule, Elspeth Pierce returns from maternity leave to take on a brand-new Early Weekend Breakfast show every Saturday and Sunday from 6am-8am, Rich Walters goes to five nights a week from Monday to Friday, 1am–4am and Michael Lavin will become the new host of 2am-6am every Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile George Godfrey will continue to deputise for Gordon Smart on the Radio X Evening Show, Monday – Thursday from 7pm-10pm, while Smart takes time off for vocal cord surgery. Jack Wood will continue to cover Smart’s 1-4pm Sunday afternoon show, in addition to his regular Saturday afternoon 1pm-4pm slot.

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “We’re really thrilled to have Adam Brown joining the Radio X team and to welcome back Elspeth Pierce with her brand-new Early Weekend Breakfast show. With a whole host of new shows and a massive new sound on Friday and Saturday nights with The Radio X Indie Night and John Kennedy’s X-Posure, Radio X’s spring refresh offers our listeners a brilliant mix of their favourite rock‘n’roll anthems, new music and classic tunes.”