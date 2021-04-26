Rag'N'Bone Man set for BRITs boost with Pink duet

Rag’N’Bone Man’s second album is set for a BRITs boost next month.

The Columbia-signed artist and former Music Week cover star will perform with Pink and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir at The O2 ceremony on May 11.

The BRITs airs on ITV days after the release of Rag’N’Bone Man’s Live By Misadventure album (May 7).

Rag’N’Bone Man and Pink released the album’s duet, Anywhere Away From Here, last month. The single has so far peaked at No.32 after two weeks on the chart.

Due to current circumstances, Pink will perform her part remotely from the U.S. for this exclusive collaboration.

Other confirmed performers include Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff – this year’s Rising Star winner – and Headie One.

Since winning The BRIT Rising Star award in 2017, Rag’N’Bone Man has won a total of three BRIT Awards. In 2003, Pink won her first BRIT Award for International Female. In 2019, she was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

Rag’N’Bone Man said: “Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come! I’m grateful that Pink is able to join from across the pond, to my band as ever and the NHS Choir are sounding amazing!”

The BRIT Awards last week announced that it will be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience.

Subscribers can read our Music Week cover story with Rag’N’Bone Man here.