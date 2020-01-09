Ratings down for Top Of The Pops special in new time slot

Ratings were down for Top Of The Pops, which returned for its festive and New Year outing.

The one-hour specials were again hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton. They were filmed in front of a live audience at the BBC’s Elstree Studios

The Christmas Day special featured a line-up including AJ Tracey and Jorja Smith, Dermot Kennedy, Freya Ridings Jack Savoretti, James Blunt, Jax Jones & Ella Henderson, Labrinth, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Sigala feat. Becky Hill, The Script and Tom Walker.

The New Year edition featured Blossoms, Celeste, Joel Corry & Hayley May, Lily Moore & Dan Caplen and Regard and Jay Sean, alongside further performances from Capaldi, Kennedy, Mabel, Ridings and Walker.

For the Christmas Day edition, overnight ratings were down from 2.3 million in 2018 to 1.8m (19.3% share) in 2019. The 2019 show’s ratings went up to 1.9m when figures for BBC iPlayer are included.

The December 25 show lost around 500,000 viewers, although it aired an hour earlier than the previous year at 11.35am.

The teatime New Year edition on December 30 reached 1.5m viewers (12.4%), down from 2.2m in the previous year. The consolidated figure including iPlayer streams is 1.6m.

On New Year’s Eve, Craig David performed live before and after midnight. Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live was on BBC One at 10.35pm until 11.55pm. The concert then continued at 12.10am until 1am with David’s TS5 set.

The pre-midnight show had an average audience of 3.8m (25% share), while the post-midnight show achieved an average of 3m (24.9% share). The consolidated ratings with iPlayer catch-up edged up to 3.9m for the first half, and were unchanged for the post-midnight set.

Previous BBC One New Year's performers include Madness and Nile Rodgers.