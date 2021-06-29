Raw Power Management & Relentless Records reveal new scholarships with The Notting Hill Academy Of Music

An official press release stated: “The scholarships reflect a commitment to developing new music industry talent from all walks of life and pays the entire 9 month course fees at the renowned music industry college. No other UK record labels or management companies currently offer music business scholarships for university level popular music business courses.”

The two scholarships are as follows:

The Raw Power Management Craig Jennings Scholarship in Creative Music Business (in association with The Notting Hill Academy of Music and Rose Bruford College)

The Relentless Records Scholarship in Creative Music Business (in association with The Notting Hill Academy of Music and Rose Bruford College)

Speaking about the launch, Mark Clayden, CEO of NHAM, said: “We know many students have lost faith in music education and for good reasons. The Academy offers one-year, streamlined courses and is connected directly to the music industry. Give us nine months and we'll give you a career in music.”

To apply, simply visit the link and enter your details here.

In addition to in-person teaching based at the Notting Hill Arts Club in London, Notting Hill Academy of Music emphasises real world experience for its students. Raw Power and Relentless will be involved as guests, sharing that unique insight.

Craig Jennings (Raw Power Management) said: “The lifeblood of music is those who work behind the scenes - managers, label execs, publicists, marketing managers who develop new artists and break records. We are constantly looking to move rock music forward, so it’s vital to attract a diverse range of new, creative talent from all walks of life. There is a need for quality, practical training for those who perhaps cannot afford to pay for a course like this. I am very excited to announce my Raw Power Scholarship with the Notting Hill Academy of Music. I have always supported and worked with up and coming talent in the UK, and this scholarship offers a great opportunity for one very lucky winner."

Ben Coates (Relentless Records) added: "We are very excited to announce the Relentless Records Scholarship with the Notting Hill Academy of Music. The Relentless ethos is rooted in supporting up and coming talent, for both artists and executives so the scholarship is a natural extension of that. We have benefited tremendously from our relationship with Notting Hill Academy Of Music and the talent it unearths from different communities, pushing us into new areas and new music. We look forward to helping the next wave of music entrepreneurs on their journey into the industry.”