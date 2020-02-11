Raye, Alec Boateng and Ellie Goulding among additions to Annie Mac's AMP London Conference

Annie Mac has announced more names for this year’s AMP London Conference, staged on Friday, March 6 at Camden House.
Panels lined up for the event cover mental health, sustainability and breaking down barriers for women in the music industry. Universal Music UK CEO/chairman David Joseph has already been confirmed for a keynote.
As well as providing insights on hot topics, there is also the opportunity to ask questions and network throughout the day. AMP London 2020 also features live shows across the city from March 4-7.
The new speaker additions are: Alec Boateng (head of A&R, Atlantic Records UK); Fuse ODG; Irene Agbontaen (fashion designer & cultural consultant); Ellie Goulding; Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks); Olly Alexander (Years & Years); Paula Akpan (journalist & co-founder of Black Girl Fest); Zing Tsjeng (executive editor, Vice UK); Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle, Music Declares Emergency, Powerful Thinking); Jamie Oborne (CEO & founder, Dirty Hit); Matt Riley (VP, A&R, AWAL); Mahalia; and Raye (pictured).
Annie Mac said: “This music industry of ours is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers. The independent path has proven viable and streaming has democratised the consumption process, making commercial success up for grabs to anyone who wants to give it a go. It’s a really exciting time.
“There are still, however, huge sticking points for me; the conservatism when it comes to gender representation; the lack of diversity through the top tiers of the industry; the lack of systematic procedure to protect artists when it comes to mental health; and the urgent need for action on the industry’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Come and join us, there is still much to discuss!”
Tickets are now available from the Annie Mac Presents website and gigsandtours.com.
The full list of AMP London 2020 topics and speakers is below:
BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: HOW ARE WOMEN IN MUSIC TAKING CHARGE?
Moderated by Annie Mac
Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell
Laura Davidson, festival booker, All Points East / BST Hyde Park
Rebecca Allen, president, Decca Records
Summer Marshall, agent, CAA
Tiffany Calver, DJ / Broadcaster
SUSTAINABILITY IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: HOW CAN WE PUT THE ENVIRONMENT FIRST?
Moderated by Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle,
Music Declares Emergency, Powerful Thinking
Caius Pawson, founder, Young Turks / A&R Director, XL Recording
Fay Milton, Savages, 180db, Music Declares Emergency
Melvin Benn, MD, Festival Republic
INSIDE THE INDUSTRY WITH DAVID JOSEPH: A KEYNOTE INTERVIEW WITH THE CHAIRMAN & CEO OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK
Moderated by Annie Mac
THE POWER OF INFLUENCE: EXPLORING THE GROWING IMPACT OF CULTURES FROM AFRICA IN UK MUSIC
Moderated by Aniefiok Ekpoudom, journalist, The Guardian
Alec Boateng, head of A&R, Atlantic Records UK
Fuse ODG
Grace Ladoja, founder of Metallic Inc and Homecoming
Irene Agbontaen, fashion designer & cultural consultant
Tunde Ogundipe, music tech executive
A CALL TO ACTION: TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MENTAL HEALTH IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
Moderated by Annie Mac
Ben Mawson, Tap Management,
Ben Mortimer, co-President, Polydor Records
Ellie Goulding,
Jordan Stephens, Rizzle Kicks
Maya Jama, TV / Radio Presenter
RESHAPING THE WORLD: HAS POPULAR CULTURE EMBRACED LGBTQ+ ARTISTS IN 2020?
Moderated by Zing Tsjeng, executive editor, Vice UK
Jamie Ahye, Atlantic Records / co-founder of Pride in Music
Jodie Harsh
Olly Alexander, Years & Years
Paula Akpan, journalist & co-founder of Black Girl Fest
Rina Sawayama
THE STATE OF INDEPENDENCE: RELEASING RECORDS AND BUILDING ICONS IN 2020
Moderated by Ben Homewood Senior Staff Writer, Music Week
Jamie Oborne, CEO & founder, Dirty Hit
Kwame Kwaten, Point Blank Recordings, Ferocious Management, Cre8ting Vision
Matt Riley, VP, A&R, AWAL
Zena White, MD, Partisan Records
ARTISTIC DIFFERENCES: THE ARTISTS PERSPECTIVES OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
Moderated by Annie Mac
Blaine Harrison, Mystery Jets
Mahalia
Raye