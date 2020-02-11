Raye, Alec Boateng and Ellie Goulding among additions to Annie Mac's AMP London Conference

Annie Mac has announced more names for this year’s AMP London Conference, staged on Friday, March 6 at Camden House.

Panels lined up for the event cover mental health, sustainability and breaking down barriers for women in the music industry. Universal Music UK CEO/chairman David Joseph has already been confirmed for a keynote.

As well as providing insights on hot topics, there is also the opportunity to ask questions and network throughout the day. AMP London 2020 also features live shows across the city from March 4-7.

The new speaker additions are: Alec Boateng (head of A&R, Atlantic Records UK); Fuse ODG; Irene Agbontaen (fashion designer & cultural consultant); Ellie Goulding; Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks); Olly Alexander (Years & Years); Paula Akpan (journalist & co-founder of Black Girl Fest); Zing Tsjeng (executive editor, Vice UK); Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle, Music Declares Emergency, Powerful Thinking); Jamie Oborne (CEO & founder, Dirty Hit); Matt Riley (VP, A&R, AWAL); Mahalia; and Raye (pictured).

Annie Mac said: “This music industry of ours is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers. The independent path has proven viable and streaming has democratised the consumption process, making commercial success up for grabs to anyone who wants to give it a go. It’s a really exciting time.

“There are still, however, huge sticking points for me; the conservatism when it comes to gender representation; the lack of diversity through the top tiers of the industry; the lack of systematic procedure to protect artists when it comes to mental health; and the urgent need for action on the industry’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Come and join us, there is still much to discuss!”

Tickets are now available from the Annie Mac Presents website and gigsandtours.com.

The full list of AMP London 2020 topics and speakers is below:

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: HOW ARE WOMEN IN MUSIC TAKING CHARGE?

Moderated by Annie Mac

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell

Laura Davidson, festival booker, All Points East / BST Hyde Park

Rebecca Allen, president, Decca Records

Summer Marshall, agent, CAA

Tiffany Calver, DJ / Broadcaster

SUSTAINABILITY IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: HOW CAN WE PUT THE ENVIRONMENT FIRST?

Moderated by Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle,

Music Declares Emergency, Powerful Thinking

Caius Pawson, founder, Young Turks / A&R Director, XL Recording

Fay Milton, Savages, 180db, Music Declares Emergency

Melvin Benn, MD, Festival Republic

INSIDE THE INDUSTRY WITH DAVID JOSEPH: A KEYNOTE INTERVIEW WITH THE CHAIRMAN & CEO OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK

Moderated by Annie Mac

THE POWER OF INFLUENCE: EXPLORING THE GROWING IMPACT OF CULTURES FROM AFRICA IN UK MUSIC

Moderated by Aniefiok Ekpoudom, journalist, The Guardian

Alec Boateng, head of A&R, Atlantic Records UK

Fuse ODG

Grace Ladoja, founder of Metallic Inc and Homecoming

Irene Agbontaen, fashion designer & cultural consultant

Tunde Ogundipe, music tech executive

A CALL TO ACTION: TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MENTAL HEALTH IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Moderated by Annie Mac

Ben Mawson, Tap Management,

Ben Mortimer, co-President, Polydor Records

Ellie Goulding,

Jordan Stephens, Rizzle Kicks

Maya Jama, TV / Radio Presenter

RESHAPING THE WORLD: HAS POPULAR CULTURE EMBRACED LGBTQ+ ARTISTS IN 2020?

Moderated by Zing Tsjeng, executive editor, Vice UK

Jamie Ahye, Atlantic Records / co-founder of Pride in Music

Jodie Harsh

Olly Alexander, Years & Years

Paula Akpan, journalist & co-founder of Black Girl Fest

Rina Sawayama

THE STATE OF INDEPENDENCE: RELEASING RECORDS AND BUILDING ICONS IN 2020

Moderated by Ben Homewood Senior Staff Writer, Music Week

Jamie Oborne, CEO & founder, Dirty Hit

Kwame Kwaten, Point Blank Recordings, Ferocious Management, Cre8ting Vision

Matt Riley, VP, A&R, AWAL

Zena White, MD, Partisan Records

ARTISTIC DIFFERENCES: THE ARTISTS PERSPECTIVES OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Moderated by Annie Mac

Blaine Harrison, Mystery Jets

Mahalia

Raye